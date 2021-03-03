Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is speaking out against a new report that a bullying complaint was allegedly made against her during her time as a working royal. A spokesperson for the Duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, shared a strong statement regarding The Times of London report, in which two unnamed senior members of her former Kensington Palace staff had claimed they were bullied by Meghan. The statement read in part, "Let's just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation. We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet."

