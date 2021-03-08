Also available on the nbc app

Make way for a new little Sussex! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a baby girl. The duke and duchess revealed the happy news during their explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday and Harry might have been the most excited of all! The couple reflected on the emotional moment they found out they have a daughter on the way and how they believe their family will be complete with their new addition.

Appearing: