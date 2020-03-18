Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are proceeding with caution amid the global coronavirus pandemic. A royal source told Harper's Bazaar that the couple is following government advice as they continue to navigate life with 10-month-old Archie. The palace insider said, "Like everyone, they are taking government advice, and if and when they are specifically made aware of being in contact with someone who has tested positive, they will act accordingly." The Duke and Duchess are currently back in Canada with their baby boy after completing their final round of engagements in England. Harry and Meghan reportedly decided not to bring Archie along for their recent trip to the U.K. due to growing concern over the public health crisis.

