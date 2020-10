Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly begun paying for Frogmore Cottage, their Windsor, England, home. According to The Mail on Sunday and The Times of London, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex started monthly payments of £18,000 in April, which account for rent for the property, as well as incremental repayments for the nearly $3 million in renovations they had made.

