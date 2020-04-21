Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wished Queen Elizabeth a happy 94th birthday, and brought baby Archie along for the celebration! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex helped Harry's grandmother ring in her milestone in a video chat on April 21st Access Hollywood has learned. Though it's been three weeks since the couple officially said goodbye to royal duties and their HRH titles, the Queen's previous statement that they'll always be a special part of her family clearly holds true.

