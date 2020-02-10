Also available on the NBC app

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven't wrapped up their royal duties yet! The couple is set to return to the United Kingdom for the Commonwealth Day Service in March, according to The Sunday Times. "The Queen has asked Harry and Meghan to join the rest of the royal family for Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on March 9," according to the outlet. "The couple is expected to arrive in the U.K. with Archie, who will be 10 months old, for a final round of official engagements before returning to their new base in Canada."

