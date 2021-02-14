Main Content

Meghan Markle Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Prince Harry

CLIP02/14/21

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just made the sweetest Valentine's Day announcement: they're adding to their family! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they have another baby on the way. A spokesperson for the couple told Access Hollywood in a statement that the couple is "overjoyed to be expecting their second child. The soon-to-be little one joins Meghan and Harry's 1-year-old son Archie, who was born in May 2019.

