Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just made the sweetest Valentine's Day announcement: they're adding to their family! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they have another baby on the way. A spokesperson for the couple told Access Hollywood in a statement that the couple is "overjoyed to be expecting their second child. The soon-to-be little one joins Meghan and Harry's 1-year-old son Archie, who was born in May 2019.

