Meghan Markle is being praised by the widower of the author of “Duck! Rabbit!” after she read it to baby Archie in a video. The authors of the book are Tom Lichtenfeld and Amy Krouse Rosenthal. Amy’s widower Jason, who is also an author, spoke out and praised the Duchess of Sussex for reading his late wife’s book calling it “so relatable.”

