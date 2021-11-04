Main Content

Meghan Markle Personally Calls Republican Senators To Lobby For Paid Family Leave

Meghan Markle is showing off her political side! The Duchess of Sussex personally used her voice to urge politicians to vote in favor of paid family leave by calling two republican senators on their private numbers, according to Politico. The mother of two rang Sens Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) and they were both shocked that Megan called to lobby for the cause.

