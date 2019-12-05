Access Hollywood
Meghan Markle Pens Sweet Message To Charity Close To Her Heart: 'Thank You, Ladies'

Meghan Markle is putting the spotlight on her first royal cause. The Duchess of Sussex dedicated a sweet message to the Hubb Community Kitchen on Instagram for the one-year anniversary of her special visit to help the women prepare meals for those in need. "Today the women at the Hubb Community Kitchen continue to have a positive impact in their community, across the UK, and around the world," Meghan wrote. The "Suits" alumna worked with the organization for several months in 2018 to support the creation of the "Together" charity cookbook.

Clips

