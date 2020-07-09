Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle is protecting those close to her. The 38-year-old has reportedly submitted a new witness statement in her ongoing legal battle against British media company Associated Newspapers and two of its outlets, the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday. But this time, it's to call out the tabloids' potential publication of her friends' names. People magazine reports that Meghan's attorneys have taken steps to stop what they claim is the UK outlets' attempt to reveal five sources who participated in a 2019 People cover story in which they discussed the "global bullying" the Duchess has faced. According to ITV, a Mail on Sunday spokesperson issued a new statement on Thursday claiming the outlet had "absolutely no intention" of publishing the names.

