Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a donation to an LA Based charity through their foundation, Archewell, to help mothers in need on Mother’s Day. The couple, along with the support of Proctor and Gamble, donated diapers, cleaning supplies, and other essential items to ensure that the moms and babies at Harvest Home are taken care of. The Duchess also sent along a personal note to the charity, which is devoted to transforming the lives of homeless pregnant women and their children. The non-profit released the statement on their Instagram page. “As a mom, and an expectant mom, I deeply appreciate the significance of community support, safe and accessible pregnancy resources, and trusted guidance in a nurturing setting,” Meghan said. “These ingredients are essential to not just our physical health, but our mental well-being, and I commend you for leading a compassionate community that lives these values.”

