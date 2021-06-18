Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is looking back on the tough year the world has faced amid the Covid-19 pandemic in a new message shared by one of her patronages, Mayhew. In the foreword of the organization’s annual review, the Duchess of Sussex reflected on the profound changes that came in 2020. “Be it the loss of a loved one, the health challenges far too many faced, or the disproportionate life changes everyone has experienced, it has been an overwhelming process of grief, growth and also of gratitude,” she said.

