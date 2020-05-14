Main Content

Meghan Markle Once Flirted With 'Shahs Of Sunset's' Nema Vand In Farsi, He Says

CLIP05/13/20
Meghan Markle sure knows how to make a lasting impression! The Duchess of Sussex reportedly delivered quite the memorable line when impressing a future reality star in high school. "Shahs of Sunset's Nema Vand revealed on the podcast "Reality Life with Katie Casey" that he and Meghan grew up together and were even friends while attending private sister schools in Los Angeles, but Meghan may have once wanted to take things to the next level – and according to Nema, knew just the way to catch his attention.

