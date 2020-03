Also available on the NBC app

Times are changing for Meghan Markle! The Duchess of Sussex is no longer referred to as “royal” or “HRH” on her Smart Works charity website. On the website, it once read “Our Royal Patron HRH The Duchess of Sussex” and now it simply reads, “Our Patron The Duchess of Sussex.” The change comes ahead of her and Prince Harry’s last day of being senior royals, which will go down on March 31st.

