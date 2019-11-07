Meghan Markle Mom-Shamed For The Way She Was Holding Baby Archie at Polo Game

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle is the latest celebrity to inspire the wrath of mom-shamers. After the duchess brought baby Archie to watch Prince Harry play in a charity polo match, internet commenters slammed her for the way she carried the newborn. While many others came to her defense, it's likely that Meghan isn't focused on the back-and-forth at all, as she's been outspoken about the fact that she doesn't "feed into the negativity" on Twitter.

