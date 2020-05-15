Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle's Mother's Day was made even more special, thanks to a visit with her own mom, Doria Ragland! The Duchess of Sussex reportedly got to enjoy the holiday as not only a mom herself but also with her mom, making it a multi-generational celebration. According to OprahMag.com, Meghan, Prince Harry and Archie were able to spend some quality time with Doria in Los Angeles over the weekend while observing social distancing practices.

