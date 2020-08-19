Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle continues to use her platform to highlight the 2020 United States presidential election. The Duchess of Sussex is scheduled to participate in a virtual couch party on Thursday, August 20, hosted by the nonpartisan organization When We All Vote, founded and co-chaired by former First Lady Michelle Obama. Meghan will be one of several special guests, along with Barack Obama's former advisor Valerie Jarrett, Glamour editor-in-chief Samantha Barry and actress and activist Yvette Nicole Brown, among others.

Appearing: