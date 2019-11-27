Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Meghan Markle May Cook Thanksgiving Dinner Herself Without Any Help (Reports)

CLIP11/27/19
Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is ready for Thanksgiving! The duchess may take on cooking duties without any help while she, Prince Harry and baby Archie spend the holiday with her mother, Doria Ragland. Despite initial reports that the Sussexes would travel to Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles, DailyMail.com's Charlie Lankston told All Access that Doria will be in London instead and royal correspondent Katie Nicholl reportedly revealed to OK! magazine's UK edition that the new mom will "definitely be wearing the apron" this year. "Meghan loves being in the kitchen," Nicholl said, per Daily Mail. "She's a talented chef and takes great pleasure in bringing people together over a family meal."

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Royals, meghan markle, Duchess Meghan, duchess of sussex, Prince Harry, meghan markle prince harry, meghan markle mom, Doria Ragland, meghan markle doria, Royal Family, Thanksgiving, thanksgiving 2019, holidays, holidays 2019, meghan markle thanksgiving
S2019 E01 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.