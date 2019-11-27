Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is ready for Thanksgiving! The duchess may take on cooking duties without any help while she, Prince Harry and baby Archie spend the holiday with her mother, Doria Ragland. Despite initial reports that the Sussexes would travel to Meghan's hometown of Los Angeles, DailyMail.com's Charlie Lankston told All Access that Doria will be in London instead and royal correspondent Katie Nicholl reportedly revealed to OK! magazine's UK edition that the new mom will "definitely be wearing the apron" this year. "Meghan loves being in the kitchen," Nicholl said, per Daily Mail. "She's a talented chef and takes great pleasure in bringing people together over a family meal."

