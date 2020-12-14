Also available on the nbc app

A royal surprise! Meghan Markle made an unscheduled appearance during the annual "CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute" special to honor the community leaders and volunteers who rose to the occasion to help feed those in need amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Duchess of Sussex's two-minute segment seemed to have been filmed in the garden of the Montecito, Calif., home that she shares with husband Prince Harry and their son, Archie. The moment marked Meghan's first official public appearance since she opened up in November 2020 about suffering a miscarriage with her second child over the summer.

