Also available on the nbc app

Even though Meghan Markle is a Los Angeles resident now, she's still continuing her philanthropic efforts across the pond. The UK charity Migrateful, which runs online cooking classes led by refugees and vulnerable migrants, revealed this week that the duchess sent them a generous donation. A tweet from the organization read, "We're so excited to share that we have received a donation of eight thousand pounds" – that's just over ten thousand dollars – "from The Royal Foundation on behalf of The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle! We are immensely grateful for this donation which will go towards supporting the Migrateful mission."

Appearing: