Meghan Markle has lost the latest court battle against the Mail On Sunday. London's High Court ruled the that the British newspaper can rely on extracts over the contents of "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family." According to Sky News, the newspaper asked to amend its defense ahead of a trial next year to argue that the Duchess of Sussex "co-operated with the authors of the recently published book finding freedom to put out their version of certain events," which the publication claimed would undermined her claim to privacy.

