Meghan Markle Looks Chic As She Steps Out For Her Last Appearance Before Christmas

Meghan Markle recently stepped out for her last official appearance ahead of Christmas. Watch to see her chic look!
Appearing:
Tags: Access, Meghan Markle, Meghan Markle prince harry, prince harry, duchess of sussex, duke of sussex, kate middleton, prince william, royal, royals, the royals, royal family, royalty, queen elizabeth, the queen, Meghan Markle style, Meghan Markle fashion, prince louis, prince charles, prince george, princess charlotte
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.