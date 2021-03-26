Also available on the nbc app

We have to do a double-take for this one! British doppelganger Sarah Mhlanga is turning heads with her extreme resemblance to the one and only Meghan Markle. Sarah chatted with Kit Hoover on Access Hollywood to share her journey to becoming England’s number one Meghan Markle impersonator, pointing out that it’s not all the royal treatment she was looking for. Sarah said, “I have to say ‘no’ to a few of those gigs because not everybody in England is fond of her for doing that interview. So some people want me to do gigs almost like mocking her or spoofs and things. So I’ve said ‘no’ to those.” Learn all about Sarah’s new journey as a Meghan Markle look-alike on Access Hollywood!

