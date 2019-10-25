Meghan Markle Lets Prince Harry 'Crash The Party' For This Important Reason

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle stepped out on Oct. 25, 2019 to attend a roundtable discussion about gender equality with the Queens Commonwealth Trust and One Young World at Windsor Castle and she surprised royal fans by bringing her hubby Prince Harry. "Gender equality, which has been something I've championed for quite a long time, I think that that conversation can't happen without men being part of it," she said in opening remarks according to multiple reports. "This is something that is also key to how my husband feels. He's been working in this space since 2013. Which I think a lot of people don't notice as much, but I think that's what's really important. You can't have a conversation about women empowerment with just women. So for this reason it made complete sense to let him (Harry) join today so thank you for letting him crash the party."

