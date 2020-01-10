Meghan Markle Leaves The UK For Canada After Announcing Step Back From Senior Royal Duties (Reports)

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle is reportedly headed back to Canada to reunite with baby Archie, just days after returning to the United Kingdom following her and Prince Harry's six-week sabbatical in the commonwealth country. Multiple outlets report that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left Archie in the care of a nanny and Meghan's friend Jessica Mulroney during their short return to England, where they made the announcement that they planned to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family. According to Harper's Bazaar, Harry will soon join Meghan back in Canada.

