Access
WEEKDAYS

Meghan Markle Leaves Fans Adorably Shocked With Surprise Photo Shoot Appearance

CLIP08/21/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle knows how to put a smile on anyone's face! The Duchess of Sussex caught unsuspecting women adorably off guard when they arrived to a photo shoot for the launch of her upcoming charity capsule collection with Smart Works. Meghan and Harry's official Instagram account shared a behind-the-scenes peek at the new mom hugging participants and sharing her input, all with an ear-to-ear grin on her face. The line will provide professional women with "more classic options for a workwear wardrobe," Meghan announced in September's British Vogue.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, entertainment, celebrities, Royals, meghan markle, Duchess Meghan, duchess of sussex, smart works, fashion, style, Royal Family, meghan markle surprise, meghan markle smart works
S2019 E01 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Mother Of George Floyd’s Daughter Speaks Out In Heartbreaking Statement: ‘I Want Justice’
CLIP 06/03/20
Candace Cameron Bure Says She Shed Tears Over 'Fuller House' Ending
CLIP 06/02/20
Cattle Rancher's 125-Pound Weight Loss Done With 5 Simple Steps
CLIP 06/02/20
Keke Palmer Urges National Guard To March With Her At George Floyd Protest
CLIP 06/02/20
'AGT': Patricia From Voices Of Our City Choir Shares Inspiring Story
CLIP 06/02/20
'Dirty John’s' Amanda Peet & Christian Slater On How Their Characters' 'Marriage Turned To Murder'
CLIP 06/02/20
Jamie Foxx Says Justin Timberlake Reached Out To Him Amid Protests
CLIP 06/02/20
Jeremy Jordan Reveals 14-Year-Old Nephew Died By Suicide: 'We Are Devastated'
CLIP 06/02/20
Al Roker, Craig Melvin & Sheinelle Jones Open Up About Raising Black Kids & George Floyd Aftermath
CLIP 06/02/20
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss & Allison Holker Explain White Privilege Without Saying A Word
CLIP 06/02/20
'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Tear-Gassed By Police At George Floyd Protest In Atlanta
CLIP 06/02/20
Nick Cannon Admits Twins Monroe & Moroccan Understand Police Brutality
CLIP 06/02/20
Olivia Jade Faces Backlash For White Privilege Post
CLIP 06/02/20
‘Glee’ Stars React To Lea Michele & Samantha Ware Controversy
CLIP 06/02/20
Darren Barnet Says Including His Heritage On 'Never Have I Ever' Is Important
CLIP 06/02/20
Miz Cracker Proud To Be Protesting: ‘There Are So Many Ways To Be An Activist’
CLIP 06/02/20
Floyd Mayweather To Pay George Floyd's Funeral Costs
CLIP 06/02/20
Meghan Markle Gets Honest About Racial Injustice In Resurfaced 2012 Video: 'I Won't Stand For Racism'
CLIP 06/02/20
Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert & More Late Night Hosts React To George Floyd Protests
CLIP 06/02/20
Drake, Hailey Bieber, Katy Perry & More Celebs Join #BlackoutTuesday Movement
CLIP 06/02/20
George Clooney Calls Anti-Black Racism America's 'Pandemic' In New Essay
CLIP 06/02/20
Rachel Lindsay Gets Candid About Her 'Peaceful' Protesting Experience For George Floyd | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 06/02/20
Vanessa Bryant Grateful That Kobe & Gianna Murals Spared From Damage In George Floyd Protests
CLIP 06/02/20
Kate Middleton & Prince William Thank Australia’s First Responders
CLIP 06/02/20
Pete Davidson Returns To Firehouse After His Dad's 9/11 Passing (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 06/01/20
Patriots' Devin McCourty & Wife Michelle Grieve Stillborn Daughter Mia: 'We Are Devastated'
CLIP 06/01/20
Gabrielle Union And Jessica Alba's Husbands Bond Over Being Girl Dads
CLIP 06/01/20
Lizzo Wipes Away Tears In Powerful Video Reacting To George Floyd Protests
CLIP 06/01/20
Artivist Nikkolas Smith Reacts To His George Floyd Painting Going Viral
CLIP 06/01/20
Mary J. Blige: ‘There Are So Many Mothers Suffering … The Police System Is So Corrupt’
CLIP 06/01/20
Tyler Merritt & Dondre Whitfield Share Passionate Pleas For Ending Racism
CLIP 06/01/20
Blac Chyna On ‘Blackout Tuesday’: ‘Everybody Needs To Step Up And Say Something’
CLIP 06/01/20
Miz Cracker Is Ready For ‘Drag Race’ Redemption
CLIP 06/01/20
Ciara Pens Emotional Note To 6-Year-Old Son Amid George Floyd Protests
CLIP 06/01/20
George Floyd Protesters Share Hugs & Solidarity With Police In Moving Moments Amid Social Unrest
CLIP 06/01/20
Prince Harry’s Ex Cressida Bonas Gets Honest About Fears During Royal Romance
CLIP 06/01/20
’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Tim Worries About Sister-In-Law Getting COVID-19 (Exclusive)
CLIP 06/01/20
Bindi Irwin Says Paparazzi Ruined ‘Fairytale’ Wedding: They ‘Flew Over Us In A Helicopter’
CLIP 06/01/20
Pink Slams People Who Criticize Her Support Of Black Lives Matter Movement
CLIP 06/01/20
Dondré Whitfield Tears Up Over Police Brutality Against Black People: 'We Are Done Being Victimized'
CLIP 06/01/20
Jay-Z Determined To Fight For Justice In George Floyd’s Death After Call With Minnesota Governor
CLIP 06/01/20
Chrissy Teigen, Janelle Monae & More Stars Donate To Pay Bail For George Floyd Protestors
CLIP 06/01/20
Oprah Winfrey Weighs In On George Floyd Tragedy: 'I Literally Was Stunned'
CLIP 06/01/20
Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin & Andrea Garber Tease Emotional 'Fuller House' Ending
CLIP 06/01/20
Kate Middleton & Prince William Take Legal Action Over Explosive Tatler Story (Reports)
CLIP 05/31/20
Jamie Foxx, Paris Jackson, Emily Ratajkowski & More Stars Join George Floyd Protests
CLIP 05/31/20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Photo Of Kobe Bryant Wearing 'I Can't Breathe' Shirt Amid Protests
CLIP 05/31/20
Hannah Brown Speaks Out Over Using N-Word: 'Do Not Defend Me' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 05/30/20
SpaceX & NASA Make History With First U.S. Launch Since 2011
CLIP 05/30/20
Beyoncé Demands Justice For George Floyd's Death In Powerful Video
CLIP 05/30/20
Justin Hartley Picks ‘This Is Us’ Star He’d Want To Quarantine With
CLIP 05/30/20
Mario Lopez Admits Parenting Quarantine Struggle To ‘Supernanny’ Jo Frost
CLIP 05/29/20
Sarah Ferguson Celebrates Princess Beatrice On Would-Be Wedding Day: 'Health & Love' Is Most Important
CLIP 05/29/20
Susan Lucci Gushes Over 'Very Sexy' Husband
CLIP 05/29/20
Gabrielle Union Calls Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya An 'Inspiration' In Touching Birthday Message
CLIP 05/29/20
Colin Kaepernick To Fund Legal Defense For Minneapolis Protesters After George Floyd Death
CLIP 05/29/20
Julianne Hough & Brooks Laich Separate After 2 Years Of Marriage
CLIP 05/29/20
Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Split After 'A Lot Of Self-Reflecting' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 05/29/20
Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump Over Rioting Tweet: ‘We Will Vote You Out In November’
CLIP 05/29/20
Keedron Bryant Reacts To Praise From Beyoncé's Mom Tina Lawson & More Celebrities
CLIP 05/29/20
Madison Prewett Reveals If She's Ready To Date After Peter Weber Breakup | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 05/29/20
Prince Harry Thanks COVID-19 Volunteers In Video Call
CLIP 05/29/20
CNN Reporter & Crew Getting Arrested Outrages Rachel Lindsay, Kevin Hart, Mia Farrow & More
CLIP 05/29/20
Madonna Faces Backlash For Posting Son's Dance Tribute To George Floyd
CLIP 05/29/20
Kylie Jenner Slams Forbes' Claim That She's No Longer A Billionaire
CLIP 05/29/20
Robin Williams’ 1-Year-Old Grandson Is Learning About Him With The Help Of ‘Aladdin’
CLIP 05/29/20
‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Phil Robertson Admits To Having Daughter From Past Affair
CLIP 05/29/20
Crystal Methyd Finally Learned Who El Debarge Is: ‘I Follow Him On Instagram Now!’
CLIP 05/29/20
Ariana Grande Slid Into Jaida Essence Hall’s DMs
CLIP 05/29/20
Gigi Goode Addresses Romance Rumors: ‘Crystal Methyd Has Me Hooked!’
CLIP 05/29/20
Lisa Kudrow Shares Fond Memory Of Late Fred Willard: 'He Was So Nice'
CLIP 05/28/20
Daveed Diggs Thought 'Hamilton' Was 'A Terrible Idea' At First
CLIP 05/28/20
Sarah Jessica Parker Teases 'Hocus Pocus' Sequel: Could It Happen Sooner Than We Thought?
CLIP 05/28/20
Lady Gaga's 'Chromatica' Sounds 'So Free & So Big,' Zane Lowe Teases
CLIP 05/28/20
Phoebe's Triplets On 'Friends' Are All Grown Up & Sharing On-Set Stories
CLIP 05/28/20
Gordon Ramsay's Toddler Crashes His Interview & Ignites Kelly Clarkson's 'Baby Fever'
CLIP 05/28/20
Kirk Franklin Surprises Viral Singer Keedron Bryant & Mom Mid-Interview (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 05/28/20
Cameron Boyce Remembered By Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson & Family On 21st Birthday
CLIP 05/28/20
Camila Cabello Admits Her OCD 'Made Day-To-Day Life Painfully Hard'
CLIP 05/28/20
Chris Rock & Rosie Perez Join Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Briefing To Urge Mask Wearing
CLIP 05/28/20
Stormi Webster Looks Just Like Kylie Jenner In Throwback Baby Pic
CLIP 05/28/20
Prince William Has Relatable Trick To Help With Public Speaking Anxiety
CLIP 05/28/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry May Have More Paparazzi Problems In LA
CLIP 05/28/20
Tati Westbrook Returns With Cryptic Message: ‘I’ll See You Soon’
CLIP 05/28/20
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Call Police After Multiple Drones Fly Over Home (Report)
CLIP 05/28/20
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband Jeremy After Suffering Miscarriage
CLIP 05/28/20
’90 Day Fiancé’s’ Jenny Says Sumit Already Gave Clues For This Season’s Relationship Drama
CLIP 05/28/20
Shaq Proud Of 2-Year-Old 'Niece' Doing ‘Rap ABC’s’
CLIP 05/28/20
Dean Unglert Admits He Had Crush On Andi Dorfman: 'Oh, That Girl Is Cute' | Bachelor Brief
CLIP 05/28/20
Kobe Bryant's Basketball Hall Of Fame Induction Postponed Until 2021
CLIP 05/28/20
Hilary Duff, Alyson Stoner & More ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Cast Recreate Iconic Movie Scenes
CLIP 05/28/20
YouTuber Myka Stauffer Faces Backlash After Rehoming Adopted Son With Special Needs
CLIP 05/28/20
Lady Gaga Drives Truck In Face Mask To Deliver ‘Chromatica’ To Stores
CLIP 05/28/20
Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Split After Nearly 3 Years Together (Reports)
CLIP 05/27/20
Kristin Davis Explains How 'Labor Of Love' Shines A New Light On Modern Parenthood
CLIP 05/27/20
Jason Mraz Raves Over Tiffany Haddish's Rap Cameo On His New Album
CLIP 05/27/20
Kobe Bryant's Classmates Reflect On Never-Before-Seen High School Footage Of Late Icon (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 05/27/20
Anna Kendrick Admits She's Never Tried Online Dating
CLIP 05/27/20
Prince Andrew's Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Ties Revisited In Explosive New Documentary
CLIP 05/27/20
Jessica Simpson Shows Off Toned Body In Ab-Baring Selfie
CLIP 05/27/20
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.