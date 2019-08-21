Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle knows how to put a smile on anyone's face! The Duchess of Sussex caught unsuspecting women adorably off guard when they arrived to a photo shoot for the launch of her upcoming charity capsule collection with Smart Works. Meghan and Harry's official Instagram account shared a behind-the-scenes peek at the new mom hugging participants and sharing her input, all with an ear-to-ear grin on her face. The line will provide professional women with "more classic options for a workwear wardrobe," Meghan announced in September's British Vogue.

