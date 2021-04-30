Main Content

Meghan Markle Leads Roundtable For Young Women Sharing Their Struggles During Covid-19

Meghan Markle is staying busy behind the scenes! The Duchess of Sussex led a roundtable for young women earlier this month, where participants were encouraged to speak out about the challenges they’ve faced in what’s been a difficult year for so many. According to the website for Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell foundation, the virtual forum was held in partnership with Girls Inc. and the National Women’s Law Center and featured 13-to-18-year-olds, primarily girls of color, who “spoke about everyday struggles during COVID-19, including identity loss and isolation, and larger issues of mental health, racial bias and injustice, and more.”

S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
