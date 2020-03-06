Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle has brought her Markle sparkle back to the public eye! Just hours before Meghan and her hubby Prince Harry braved the rain and made their first joint appearance in the UK since stepping down from senior royal duties, hitting up the Endeavor Awards in London on Thursday, The Duchess of Sussex made a secret visit to the National Theatre. For the secret outing, the former actress ditched the high-fashion to rock an affordable white puff-sleeved blouse from Topshop.

Appearing: