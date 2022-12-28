Main Content

Meghan Markle Labeled As A 'Narcissist' By Politico Sparks Backlash

CLIP12/28/22

Meghan Markle is getting a ton of support after she was labeled as a "narcissist." Politico released a controversial piece dubbed "2022 Is the Year We All Finally Got Tired of Narcissists," and it compares the Duchess of Sussex to Kanye West, Elon Musk and Donald Trump. The piece drew tons of spirited fans out to support the Duchess, with many calling the piece out for including her in a list that had known criminals.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: meghan markle, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.