Meghan Markle is getting a ton of support after she was labeled as a "narcissist." Politico released a controversial piece dubbed "2022 Is the Year We All Finally Got Tired of Narcissists," and it compares the Duchess of Sussex to Kanye West, Elon Musk and Donald Trump. The piece drew tons of spirited fans out to support the Duchess, with many calling the piece out for including her in a list that had known criminals.

