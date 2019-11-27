Also available on the NBC app

Style is in the eye of the beholder, but the numbers don't lie. UK retailer Love the Sales surveyed 8 million British women to compile their list of the biggest fashion fails from the past decade. Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus and even Meghan Markle earned spots in the top five for their faux pas, including oversized heels and the now-infamous meat dress. Meanwhile, Rihanna, Helen Mirren and Kate Middleton were voted the decade's biggest fashion icons thanks to their sartorial skills!

