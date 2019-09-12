Meghan Markle Keeps Princess Diana Close By Wearing Her Jewelry On First Day Back At Work

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle is keeping her late mother-in-law close as she heads back to work. The Duchess of Sussex was glowing as she returned from maternity leave for the launch of her capsule collection in collaboration with Smart Works charity. Meghan looked chic for the occasion in pieces from the five-piece set as she also paid subtle tribute to Princess Diana by wearing her butterfly earrings and chunky bracelet adorned with blue stones.

