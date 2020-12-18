Also available on the nbc app

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's wedding design maker is struggling to feed her kids and is facing the possibility of homelessness due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chloe Savage helped create Meghan and Kate's royal wedding dresses at the Royal School of Needlework in Hampton Court Palace in 2011 and 2018. However, in a recent interview with PEOPLE, she explained that all of her work has dried up.

