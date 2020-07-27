Also available on the NBC app

Although Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are both a part of the same family, that doesn't mean they had to be close. Royal expert and Daily Mail editor Charlie Lankston broke down the biggest bombshells from the new royal biography, "Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family," including why the two sisters-in-law were "never going to be best friends." The expert also shared why she believes Queen Elizabeth II is "distressed" over the upcoming book, which is set to release on August 11.

