Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle all got glam for an evening out on Thursday. The royal foursome attended a private London dinner for the Royal Foundation; and while few pictures from the relatively hush-hush event got out, singer Tom Walker gave fans a small peek into the festivities on Twitter. Check out photos of the squad mingling in their black-tie finest!

