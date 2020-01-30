Also available on the NBC app

Is Megan Markle getting ready for her Hollywood close-up? Now that Meghan and Prince Harry are officially stepping down as senior working members of the royal family, the former actress' return to showbiz might be a possibility. "Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach," a source told US Weekly. "It can be a manager or an agent, but she's reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects"

Appearing: