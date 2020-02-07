Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle is loving her new life! According to a new report from people, the Duchess of Sussex is loving living in Canada following her and Prince Harry's shocking announcement that they were stepping down as senior royals and plan to split time between the UK and North America. A source told the publication, "It was just this tremendous shift when Meghan returned to Canada. You could tell that she felt so much less stressed." The Duke and Duchess shocked royal fans with their announcement, and since then there has been a bunch of buzz about the couple. Reports have suggested Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie could possibly take over their royal duties in their absence.

