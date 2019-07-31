Meghan Markle Is Glowing In Never-Before-Seen Photos From Her Pregnancy With Archie

Also available on the NBC app

Meghan Markle surprised Instagram followers with never-before-seen photos from her pregnancy with Archie that were taken during "quiet visits" to Smart Works charity over the past year. The Duchess flashed her big smile in the candid snaps as she cradled her adorable baby bump and chatted with volunteers at the nonprofit organization, which helps women get into the workforce by equipping them with the skills and clothes to feel empowered and confident on the job.

