Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle has made history in the 2020 presidential election. The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly the first person in the modern royal family to ever cast her ballot in a U.S. Presidential election, according to People Magazine. Meghan and her husband Prince Harry have been active during election season by encouraging voters. The couple recently joined Time Magazines 2020 Most Influential People Special in September to discuss the importance of voting in the election. Gloria Steinem confirmed to Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall in September that Meghan would be voting in the 2020 election.

Appearing: