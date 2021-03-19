Main Content

Meghan Markle Is All Smiles Backstage At 'Deal Or No Deal' In Unearthed Footage From 2006

More than a decade before Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex, Access Hollywood met her on the set of "Deal or No Deal's" Christmas episode! Meghan was just 25 at the time of the 2006 taping, where she was one of the many lovely ladies holding the show's iconic briefcases. She has said she took the job to make ends meet while auditioning for acting roles. See the unearthed footage of her fun time on set!

