Meghan Markle Introduces Prince Harry In First Public Appearance Since Royal Exit (Report)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the spotlight – on their terms! The couple made their first official appearance since stepping down from royal duties in January, attending a JP Morgan event in Miami on Feb. 6, where Harry spoke, a palace source tells NBC News. According to the New York Post, the event is believed to be the Alternative Investment Summit, which draws high-roller clientele from billionaires like Bill Gates to A-list entrepreneurs including Alex Rodriguez. Page Six reports that Meghan introduced Harry before his keynote address, which included the Duke of Sussex opening up about his mental health journey which has included years of therapy to cope with the tragic 1997 death of his mother, Princess Diana.

