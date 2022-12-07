Meghan Markle had a special piece of her husband, Prince Harry's mom with her on the red carpet for the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala on Tuesday night. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the event in New York City hand in hand as the 41-year-old donned Princess Diana's Aquamarine ring. The statement piece was commissioned by Diana in 1996 following her divorce from King Charles III. The duo was honored at the event for their commitment to equity and justice.

