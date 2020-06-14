Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle has reached out to one of her much-beloved charities nearly two years after their first joint project. The 38-year-old reportedly called members of the Hubb Community Kitchen on the third anniversary of the tragic Grenfell Tower Fire, which killed 72 people in West London in 2018. “I’m so proud of you, so is Harry, and we are sending so much love to you from across the pond,” Meghan reportedly told the volunteers.

