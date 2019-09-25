Meghan Markle Holding Archie In Africa Is Giving Us Major Prince Harry As A Baby Vibes

Also available on the NBC app

Baby Archie looks just like his dad Prince Harry! The royal baby made his debut on Meghan Markle and Harry's royal tour of Africa. The tot met Desmond Tutu who seemed delighted to meet him! Many royal fans noticed how Archie looks just like his dad when he was a baby on royal tour with his late mom Princess Diana. On top of twinning with his daddy, Archie made the cutest little noises while sitting in his mom's lap.

