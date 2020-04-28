Main Content

Meghan Markle Hires Princess Diana's Former Lawyer For Tabloid Lawsuit

CLIP04/28/20
Meghan Markle is taking a page straight from her late mother-in-law as her lawsuit against the Associated Newspapers unfolds. The Duchess of Sussex has hired the same lawyer, who previously represented Princess Diana, to represent her in her lawsuit against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday. David Sherborne has not only represented Meghan and her late mother-in-law, but also Harry Styles, Elton John, as well as many other celebs, according to his law firm biography.

