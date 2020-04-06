Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle is missing quality time with her mom, Doria Ragland. The Sun reports that the Duchess of Sussex has not seen her 63-year-old mother since she and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles from Canada. The couple has been following social distancing guidelines amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Meghan is absolutely heartbroken," a source told the outlet. "After all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in L.A. was to be near her mum. Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful, and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to coronavirus."

Appearing: