Meghan Markle always conveys poise in the public eye thanks in part to her sophisticated signature pose. During most appearances, the Duchess of Sussex is photographed with her hands clasped together in front of her ribs and elbows out. Body language expert Blanca Cobb told Cosmopolitan that Meghan's go-to stance is meant to communicate "comfort and certainty when she's in the spotlight."

