Talk about an awkward moment! Meghan Markle stepped out solo to support the opening ceremony of the 2019 One Young World Summit, but the Duchess of Sussex had a pretty awkward encounter at the event! When Meghan strode on to the stage, she opened her arms to greet one of the event's founders with a friendly hug. However, the event's organizer didn't get the warm memo.

