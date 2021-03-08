Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle wasn’t as prepared to meet the queen as she thought she was! The Duchess of Sussex revealed to Oprah Winfrey during her and Prince Harry’s explosive tell-all interview on Sunday that the monarch was actually one of the first royals she met when she and Harry were dating. The introduction happened a bit spontaneously, however, and though Meghan was excited to take such an important step she was caught off guard when Harry asked her if she had one crucial skill – curtsying!

Appearing: