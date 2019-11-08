Also available on the nbc app

Sometimes royals are just like us! Meghan Markle stepped out recently to attend a Remembrance Day event at Westminster Abbey. And according to royal reporter Rebecca English, she had a bit of a makeup mishap. "This is D-Day veteran William Allen – a remarkable man who celebrates his 100th birthday next month," she tweeted. "Meghan hugged and kissed him, leaving a little makeup smudge on his jacket. 'I'm never washing that!' he said. While at the event, the Duchess of Sussex looked stunning, rocking a new look with her hair, swapping out her regular loose waves for more defined face-framing curls.

